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  • /From death row to complete acquittal: Who was Surendra Koli and what was the truth behind the Nithari saga?

From death row to complete acquittal: Who was Surendra Koli and what was the truth behind the Nithari saga?

Surendra Koli, the domestic help acquitted in the 2006 Nithari killings after spending 18 years in prison, allegedly died by suicide in Haridwar.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 02:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
From death row to complete acquittal: Who was Surendra Koli and what was the truth behind the Nithari saga?
Image Credit: Surendra Koli, the domestic help acquitted in the 2006 Nithari killings after spending 18 years in prison, allegedly died by suicide in Haridwar.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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From death row to complete acquittal: Who was Surendra Koli and what was the truth behind the Nithari saga?
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