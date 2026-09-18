/From death row to complete acquittal: Who was Surendra Koli and what was the truth behind the Nithari saga?

Surendra Koli, the accused who was involved in the 2006 Nithari killings case, reportedly committed suicide in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Koli spent over 18 years in jail and was awarded several death sentences until his final conviction was quashed by the Supreme Court and he was totally acquitted in late 2025.
The horrific incident came to light in December 2006 when skeletal bones and human skulls were recovered from the drain behind House D-5 of Sector 31 in Noida.
Discovery details: 15 human skulls, bones, and other things such as clothes were recovered from the open area near the house owned by businessman Moninder Singh Pandher.
Arrests: Both Pandher and his domestic helper, Surendra Koli, were taken into custody over the charges involving the kidnaping, rape, and killing of kids and young girls.
CBI investigation: The Noida Police transferred the investigation of the case to CBI in January 2007, and CBI filed 16 chargesheets against the two.
Koli was convicted in various cases in the trial court and was awarded the death penalty, the most infamous being that of the murder of 14-year-old girl Rimpa Haldar.
Sentence commutation: His death sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment in 2015 by the Allahabad High Court because of the delay in deciding his mercy petition.
High court acquittals: On October 18, 2023, the Allahabad High Court acquitted him in 12 cases, saying the prosecution had not been able to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.
Supreme Court reliefs: As the Supreme Court rejected the appeals in his acquittal case in July 2025, finally, the curative petition got accepted, and his last conviction case, Rimpa Haldar's, was set aside in November 2025.
After being released from jail custody, Koli moved to Uttarakhand and spent quiet time there for the last few months.
Death incident: It was stated by the police that Koli committed suicide, and his body was found hanging on the tea stall opposite the Lalmata Temple in Haridwar.
Investigation: An investigation is underway to probe into the incident.
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