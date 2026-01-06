Suresh Kalmadi, Senior Congress Leader And Former Union Minister Passes Away At 81
Suresh Kalmadi, a senior Congress leader and former Union minister, best known for heading the 2010 Commonwealth Games died at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness in Pune.
Former prominent Indian politician and sports administrator passed away in Pune early Tuesday morning, January 6, 2026, after a prolonged illness. He was 81.
As per the reports Kalmadi breathed his last at around 3.30 a.m. while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.
A prominent political figure from Pune, Kalmadi served multiple terms as a Member of Parliament and held key positions during his long political career. He served as Union Minister of State for Railways and was also a senior leader of the Indian National Congress.
Beyond politics, Kalmadi played a significant role in sports administration. He served as president of the Indian Olympic Association and was the chairman of the organising committee for the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, a role that brought him national prominence as well as controversy.
Leaders across party lines expressed grief over his demise, remembering his contribution to public life and sports administration.
Kalmadi is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren. As per the further reports his mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Erandwane, Pune, till 2 p.m. The last rites will be performed at Vaikunth crematorium in Navi Peth later in the afternoon.
