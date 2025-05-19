New Delhi: Unleashing a scathing critique of the judiciary, spotlighting the damning 'cash at judge's house' scandal that has shaken public trust, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Monday emphasized the need for greater accountability in democracy, stressing that 'the truth must come out' in the controversy with the registration of an FIR.

While speaking at the launch of the book 'The Constitution We Adopted (with Artworks)', Vice President Dhankhar said, "We’re confronted with a jarring reality. A Judge’s residence in Lutyen's Delhi had burnt notes and cash. There is no FIR to date. We have in the country the rule of law, and criminal justice system. There can be no occasion whatsoever to delay even for a moment because that is ordainment of law."

He further added that the rule of law is the very foundation of society. Democracy has to be defined primarily by three aspects: expression, dialogue and accountability. "Therefore, if we have to really nurture democracy, it is inescapable that we hold every institution and every individual accountable and in accordance with law. The surest way to degenerate an individual or bring down an institution is to keep it away from probe and scrutiny, which means that the individual becomes law unto oneself," he added.

Referring to the incident involving Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma, Dhankhar said, "Every person in the country is waiting with bated breath—the money trail, its source, its purpose—did it pollute the judicial system? Who are the bigger sharks?..."

He further added, "Two months have passed. Investigation must proceed swiftly, as must the registration of an FIR. The Supreme Court has acted commendably so far, especially Justice Khanna’s move to put key documents in the public domain—a major step for accountability and transparency."

Dhankhar clarified that he was not casting aspersions on Justice Varma but emphasized that national interest supersedes individual considerations. "When it comes to national interest, we cannot divide into compartments as insiders or outsiders," he said.

VP Dhankhar stressed that democracy thrives on expression, dialogue, and accountability. "If expression is throttled, democracy is weakened," he said.

As a 'soldier of the judiciary', Dhankhar highlighted the importance of a robust and independent judicial system for democracy's survival. He commended former CJI Sanjiv Khanna for promptly forming a committee to investigate the allegations against Justice Varma.

"Today I am reflecting as a foot soldier of the judiciary. I can never envisage doing anything which in the remotest form will compromise the dignity of the judiciary. I started with that protocol. I find, at the moment, a big change taking place. The Judicial landscape is changing for the better. The outgoing Chief Justice, Justice Khanna, set very high standards for accountability and transparency. He needs to be commended for steps taken with respect to the incident at the residence of a judge to which I referred," he said.

Moving further, he continued, "I give highest premium and value to innocence of a person. I am casting no aspersions. All I am saying is that when it comes to national interest, we cannot divide into compartments, insiders or outsiders. We must all be united in nurturing constitutional essence and spirit."

Dhankhar suggested that the time has come to revisit legacy issues and mechanisms that may hinder fair probes in matters related to the higher judiciary. "The scenario is indeed one for which every person in the country is waiting. They want nothing but the absolute truth to come out," he said.

Dhankhar further highlighted the need to protect the judiciary and ensure that judges can decide cases fearlessly without being made vulnerable. "We have to ensure our judges are not made vulnerable because they decide fearlessly. This requires an in-house regulatory mechanism which is transparent, accountable, and expeditious," he said.

During the book launch event, Dhankhar expressed solidarity with Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, praising him for emphasizing the importance of protocol and the three pillars of democracy: Judiciary, Legislature, and Executive.