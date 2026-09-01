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  • /Surprise frisking, checkpoints intensify across Kashmir amid high alert over terror movement

Surprise frisking, checkpoints intensify across Kashmir amid high alert over terror movement

Officials said search operations and area domination exercises remain underway, particularly in sensitive locations. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 07:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
Surprise frisking, checkpoints intensify across Kashmir amid high alert over terror movement
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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