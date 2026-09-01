/Surprise frisking, checkpoints intensify across Kashmir amid high alert over terror movement

Security has been tightened across Jammu and Kashmir, with surprise frisking, checking operations and multiple checkpoints activated in crowded areas following intelligence inputs about the movement of terrorists and possible attempts to transport arms, ammunition and other objectionable material.
The heightened security measures come amid continued anti-terror operations, major recoveries and sustained vigilance across the region.
Localised high alerts and search operations remain in force along parts of the Line of Control (LoC), as well as in Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir.
Standard elevated security measures and focused border vigilance, which have been in place since late August, continue as the entire Kashmir Valley has once again been placed on high alert.
The latest security escalation follows the interception of communications around August 27, 2026, between Pakistan-based terrorist handlers and active militants or operatives operating in Kashmir.
According to the inputs, instructions were issued for increased target killings, grenade attacks on security camps and installations, and other disruptive activities aimed at disturbing peace in the Valley.
Following the intelligence inputs, authorities placed the entire Valley on high alert. Joint teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) intensified operations and launched a crackdown.
At least 17 people have been arrested in the days since, while security forces recovered a large quantity of arms, ammunition and banned material allegedly linked to several overground workers (OGWs).
Amid the heightened security situation, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess the evolving situation, take stock of ongoing operations and further strengthen coordination among security agencies.
Officials said search operations and area domination exercises remain underway, particularly in sensitive locations. Surveillance has also been stepped up along the border and in urban centres.
Security forces have specifically intensified surprise checks and frisking in crowded areas to prevent terrorist networks or their supporters from using public gatherings and the movement of people to transport weapons, ammunition, objectionable material or documents.
The intensified measures are part of a broader effort to dismantle residual terror networks and deny them logistical support. Intelligence-driven arrests, recoveries of war-like stores and continuous physical checks in vulnerable and crowded areas underline the security agencies’ focus on preventing any attempt to disrupt peace in Kashmir.
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