'Surrender by April 29 or else...': PM Modi issues last warning to TMC 'goons' in Bankura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the upcoming West Bengal elections will “create new history” and issued a final warning to alleged TMC-linked syndicates and goons, asking them to surrender to the police before April 29 or face strict action.

Addressing a rally in Bankura, West Bengal, PM Modi said that those who once instilled fear among the people of Bengal are now themselves afraid of the power of the “Bengal Tiger,” adding that the Bengal Tiger is none other than the people of Bengal.

"These Bengal elections are going to create new history. The TMC's era of fear is about to end. The BJP's era of trust is about to begin. What results are coming on May 4th? A glimpse of this can be seen in the language of the TMC's top leaders in Kolkata. Their threats, their hooliganism, are the exit poll before the 4th. Those who used to scare the people of Bengal till now are themselves afraid of the power of the Bengal Tiger. Who is the Bengal Tiger? Bengal Tiger, is the people of Bengal. I give one last chance to all the syndicates and goons of the TMC. Surrender yourselves at your respective police stations before April 29th, or else when the BJP comes to power here, we will not spare anyone," he said.

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(This is a developing story.)