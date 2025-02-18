'Surrender Or...': Bihar Police Warn Criminals As Encounter Breaks Out In Patna

Bihar Encounter: A daylight shooting in the posh Kankarbagh area of Patna created chaos on Monday. The incident took place in PC Colony, where armed criminals opened fire before fleeing into a house. Police swiftly responded, surrounding the building, and a tense standoff is currently underway, said reports.

According to reports, the criminals first fired shots at 2:16 PM, prompting immediate police action. By 2:39 PM, a police team arrived at the scene, and as the criminals attempted to escape, they took shelter in a house around 2:51 PM. By 3:35 PM, a joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and police entered the premises to apprehend them.

Senior police officials, along with personnel from multiple police stations, are present at the location, urging the criminals to surrender peacefully. The exact number of suspects inside remains unclear.

With a heavy police presence, the area has been cordoned off, creating a sense of fear among residents, who are avoiding stepping out of their homes. Sadar ASP is personally overseeing the operation as authorities work to bring the situation under control.