Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condemns quarantine of IPS officer Vinay Tiwari

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday (August 3) condemned Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decision to 'forcibly quarantine' IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai from Patna on Sunday (August 2) to probe a case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and said that Bihar police is only carrying out its duty by probing this matter.

Asseting that there is no politics in the decision taken by Bihar police to send a team to Mumbai to probe actor Sushant's death, CM Kumar said that Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey will talk to Mumbai police over this matter.

"Whatever happened to him is not right. It is not political, Bihar Police is carrying out its duty. Our DGP will speak to them," CM Kumar told ANI.

Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha also slammed the BMC and said that the decision to place Patna City SP Tiwari in qurantine is shameful. He added that Bihar police will take some concrete step in this matter on Monday.

Meanwhile the BMC has justified its decision and has blamed the media for misreporting the facts. "The P/South Administration received information stating that the said officer arrived in SRPF group 8 Guesthouse, Goregaon (East). Being a domestic air traveller, he needs to be guided for home quarantine as per the State Government Guidelines. Accordingly P/South ward team approached him at the said guesthouse yesterday evening (2nd August 2020).

Team explained him whole procedure for domestic air traveller, including home quarantine, which is fixed by the State Government Notification dated 25th May, 2020. He has also been guided to apply to the competent authority of MCGM for exemption in the home quarantine period as per the State Government Notification," said the BMC in a statement.

Sushant, a resident of Patna, reportedly died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.