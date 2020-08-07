Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Enforcement Directorate to question Rhea Chakraborty today

MUMBAI: Enforcement Directorate officials will on Friday (August 7) question budding actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. This comes a day after the ED sleuths interrogated Samuel Miranda, an associate of Rhea Chakraborty over the latter's properties, for close to 10 hours on Thursday.

The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after a FIR was filed by late actor Sushant's dather KK Singh (74) against Rhea at a Patna police station on July 28. In his complaint, KK Singh had alleged that around Rs 15 crores was withdrawn from Sushant's bank account in the last one year and transferred to 'accounts that had no links with him'.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Thursday registered an FIR in the case against Rhea, Indrajit Chakraborty (Rhea's father), Sandhya Chakraborty (mother), Showik Chakraborty (brother), Samuel Miranda (co-associate), Shruti Modi (manager), and others in sections including criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation.

As per reports, the agency is in touch with Bihar Police who were the first to register an FIR in Sushant death case.

Sushant was found dead at his rented Bandra Palli Hill residence in Mumbai on June 14. A month after his death, Rhea, in a video message, said she was the girlfriend of the 'Dil Bechara' actor and appealed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry in the case.

After a FIR was lodged against her in Patna, Rhea approached the Supreme Court for transfer of investigation from the Bihar capital city to Mumbai.

In a video statement released by her lawyers earlier, the 'Jalebi' actress said that she has faith in the judiciary and she will get justice. "I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though horrible things are being said about me in the electronic media. I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail," she said in the video statement.