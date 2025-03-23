Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Political Slugfest Erupts As CBI Files Closure Report

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: After the CBI submitted its closure report on the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a war of words erupted with the MVA allies in Maharashtra Congress and the Shiv Sena attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Attacking the BJP, the Maharashtra Congress said that the probe agency’s closure report shows that the saffron party’s “dirty politics of eating butter from the scalp of the dead” has backfired. On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused the BJP of exploiting the case for political gains and labelled the party as "hypocrites" for making false accusations.

Lashing out at the BJP, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant took to social media platform X and said, “The BJP misused the actor’s death to defame the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Congress and undivided NCP and Shiv Sena, and to achieve success in the Bihar elections.”

“Not only this, a zero FIR was registered in Bihar in violation of the CrPC and the case was transferred to the CBI. This also violated the law,” said the Congress leader in the post. The CBI has submitted its findings before a special court in Mumbai which will now decide whether to accept the report or order further probe by the agency, the officials said.

“Three investigation agencies were set up. The world-class Mumbai police were defamed. Lakhs of fake accounts were created overnight on social media and many stories were made up to create a picture of Sushant being murdered and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government suppressing it,” he said.

Reacting to the cases of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian, Sanjay Raut said, "The BJP never misses a chance to defame its opponents. They are hypocrites. The investigations in both cases (Shushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian case) have repeatedly concluded suicide as the cause of death, yet they continue to push for new petitions."

He further attacked the BJP, saying, "If we start digging into BJP's affairs, their truth will be exposed. But such things should not be used as political vendettas to ruin someone's family and life."

BJP Hits Back

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Narayan Rane on Saturday claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had instructed his secretary, Milind Narvekar, to call him twice and request that his son, Aaditya Thackeray, not be named in the Disha Salian case.

Dismissing the allegation, Raut said, "No such call was made by anyone. There is a limit to lying. Narvekar did not call anyone." The BJP has been attacking Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the Disha Salian case after her father said he would move the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe into his daughter's death.

CBI Probe And Closure Report

The central probe agency had taken over the probe from the Bihar police which had registered an abetment of suicide case on a complaint filed in Patna by the actor’s father K K Singh.

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, forensic specialists at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) had dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling" made in the case.

Bombay HC To Hear Disha Salian Case

The Bombay High Court's upcoming hearing on Satish Salian's plea could be a crucial turning point in the case. The court is expected to review concerns surrounding the circumstances leading to Disha Salian's death.

Disha Salian, the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly died by suicide on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a high-rise building in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at the time.

Six days later, on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence. While the CBI took over the investigation into his death, the Maharashtra government in 2023 formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Disha Salian's case.

(With agencies Inputs)