Sushant Singh Rajput's father files counter-affidavit in Supreme Court, says Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer probe to Mumbai invalid

PATNA: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh on Saturday (August 8) moved the Supreme Court filing a counter-affidavit against the plea of Rhea Chakraborty, in which the actress urged the top court to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai.

Singh, 74, stated in the affidavit that since the investigation into the FIR has already been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Rhea's plea seeking transfer of probe to Mumbai stands 'infructuous'.

Meanwhile, the apex court will on August 11 hear the petition filed by Rhea seeking to transfer the FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai. The petition to move the case to Mumbai was filed by the actress after Sushant's father KK Singh lodged an FIR against her under various sections, including abetment to suicide, at Patna police station.

On August 7, Rhea along with her brother Showik and former manager Shruti Modi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths at their Mumbai office for almost 8 hours in connection with a money laundering case linked to Sushant death case.

On the other hand, Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, wh had arrived in Mumbai to oversee the probe by Patna Police in Sushant death case, said on Friday that the investigation in the case was affected as he was placed under quarantine. The Patna Central City SP said that along with him, the investigation was also quarantined.

Tiwari reached Mumbai on August 2 to oversee the probe into the FIR filed against Rhea in Sushant's death case. On his arrival in Mumbai, he was asked to remain in quarantine until August 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and was stamped as quarantined by the BMC.

However, the civic body on Friday said he has been exempted from quarantine protocols and allowed to return to his home state.

Sushant was found dead in his rented apartment in Mumbai's Bandra Palli Hill under the mysterious condition on June 14.

The death of the actor has sparked a debate on the mental health issue, nepotism, money laundering allegations against Rhea and her family members, siphoning crores of rupees from Sushant's bank accounts and mysterious death of his former manager Disha Salian.