New Delhi: When criminals start walking into hospitals with guns, and walk out after committing murder, not hiding their faces, not rushing their escape, it’s no longer just a law and order issue. It becomes a frontal assault on the very idea of governance. In today's DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed how "good governance is lying in the ICU" in Bihar, after yet another chilling murder rocked the state capital. The incident in question took place not on the streets but inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Patna's prestigious Paras Hospital.

In a brazen act that exposed the collapse of law and order, five armed shooters stormed into the ICU and gunned down a man in cold blood. The victim, Chandan Mishra, was a known history-sheeter. The attackers not only fired multiple shots inside a high-security hospital but also walked out casually, unfazed, as if they had no fear of the police or consequences.

The murder, which took place in broad daylight, has raised serious questions about the state of policing in Bihar, a state already battling headlines over rising crime.

Ironically, just hours before this crime, Bihar ADG Kundan Krishnan made a controversial statement blaming the spike in criminal activities on “free farmers” during off-season months. He suggested that between April and June, when agricultural work is minimal, crime in Bihar increases, an explanation now facing ridicule from opposition leaders and citizens alike.

Reacting sharply, Tejashwi Yadav mocked the logic behind the police officer’s theory, while Bihar’s Deputy CM Vijay Sinha gave the usual assurance, “criminals will be caught.” But the core question remains: If criminals can openly commit murder inside a VIP hospital in the heart of the capital, and walk away freely, who is really in control?

The Zee News team visited several locations across Patna to observe the alertness of the police, only to find constables lounging in towels and vests, far from battle-ready. If this is the level of alertness in Patna, one wonders what the situation is in smaller towns and villages.

The family of Chandan Mishra has already named one of the shooters, Tausif Badshah, and claims to recognize the others as well. Yet, as of now, there have been no arrests, and fear among common citizens is growing.

So today, the bigger question DNA raises is this: Are fearless criminals now writing the rulebook in Bihar? Is the Bihar Police being challenged right under its nose, and if yes, why is there such little urgency in the system?