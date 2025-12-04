Senior advocate and former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal has passed away. Swaraj Kaushal, the husband of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the father of BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, died on Thursday. He was 73 years old. He took his last breath on December 4. Delhi BJP announced the news of his death on its official X handle.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Former Governor of Mizoram & Senior Advocate Shri Swaraj Kaushal ji. Husband of Late Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji and father of Hon’ble MP Ms. Bansuri Swaraj. He served the nation with integrity, wisdom and unmatched dedication. My heartfelt condolences to Bansuri ji and the entire family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," said Delhi BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay.

Swaraj Kaushal was one of the country’s well-known lawyers. He had also served as the Governor of Mizoram. In its post on X, Delhi BJP shared the information about his demise and also informed that his last rites will be performed on December 4 at 4:30 PM at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

Swaraj Kaushal was born on 12 July 1952. He studied at Delhi University and Punjab University, after which he began practicing law. He was known among the senior advocates of the Supreme Court. He served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha for six years and also held the position of Governor of Mizoram. Swaraj Kaushal became the youngest person to ever hold the post of Governor. He married Sushma Swaraj in 1975.