/Suspected affair turns deadly: Karnataka man held for killing wife, filming aftermath

A 36-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district after he accused her of having an extramarital affair.
Police have taken the accused into custody and say he also recorded videos of his wife's final moments before her death.
Investigators said the couple had been going through frequent marital discord, with the husband repeatedly raising suspicions about his wife's fidelity.
These disputes are said to have intensified over the past few weeks before culminating in her death.
According to police, the accused allegedly hanged his wife inside their home and used his mobile phone to film videos during and after the act.
The footage has since been seized and is being scrutinised as part of the investigation, with officers saying it could help establish the exact sequence of events.
Family members alerted the police after the incident, following which officers reached the residence, recovered the woman's body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.
The husband was subsequently taken into custody for questioning.
A case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said they are examining every angle of the case, including the motive behind the alleged killing and the circumstances under which the videos were made.
Authorities have said the investigation is still underway, and that further legal action will depend on the findings from forensic examination, witness statements, and the digital evidence gathered during the probe.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.