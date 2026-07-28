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  • /Suspected affair turns deadly: Karnataka man held for killing wife, filming aftermath

Suspected affair turns deadly: Karnataka man held for killing wife, filming aftermath

The footage has since been seized and is being scrutinised as part of the investigation, with officers saying it could help establish the exact sequence of events.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 11:22 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
Suspected affair turns deadly: Karnataka man held for killing wife, filming aftermath
Image Credit: Representative Image (AI)

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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