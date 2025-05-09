Advertisement
INDIA PAKISTAN WAR

Suspected Drone Attack Targets Srinagar Airport, Countermeasures Activated: Officials

Srinagar Airport faced a suspected drone attack, prompting swift response from Indian security forces. No casualties or damage reported.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 09, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
Security officials confirmed that a suspected drone attack targeted Srinagar Airport late Thursday night, prompting immediate activation of countermeasures by Indian security forces.

According to officials, unidentified aerial objects were detected near the airport perimeter, triggering standard drone-interception protocols. Anti-drone units responded swiftly to the threat, though no casualties or damage have been reported as of now.

Airport operations were briefly halted as a precautionary measure, and additional surveillance has been deployed in the vicinity. Authorities have not officially confirmed the source of the suspected drone activity but said investigations are underway.

The incident comes amid heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan, with increased aerial activity and cross-border hostilities observed in recent days.

