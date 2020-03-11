Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain booked under PMLA, will be probed for suspected PFI links

New Delhi: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain on Wednesday (March 11) was booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), he will be probed for any suspected links with PFI.

One case has been filed against Tahir and one case against PFI. Earlier, ED was questioning PFI for its alleged involvement in Shaheen Bagh and anti-CAA protests link.

Tahir was arrested by Delhi Police on March 5 for his alleged involvement in Delhi riots. On March 6, Tahir was produced by the police before a Delhi court and sent to 7-day police custody.

On Sunday, Delhi police had arrested Tahir's father, son and few neighbours who were also accused of helping Tahir in inciting riots in the northeast Delhi and murder of Police Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma.

The names of those arrested by the police include - Tariq Hussain, Liaquat, Riyasat and Tariq Rizvi. Delhi police will also interrogate Tahir's wife once as she returns to her residence.

The violence in areas of North- East Delhi including - Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Bhajan Pura and Mustafabad claimed over 50 lives and 250 were left injured in the incident.