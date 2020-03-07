Suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain reveals his whereabouts while he was absconding

New Delhi: Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain revealed a few details about his whereabouts during the time he was running away from the police. The former AAP leader has been accused in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma, was sent to 7-day police custody on Friday.

During interrogation, he said that fled to Nehru Vihar in Mustafabad and then stayed in Okhla for two days before he came out to surrender in court. Tahir had switched off his phone and was using another phone number to make calls. Police have not found either of the two phones he was using.

According to sources at the crime branch, three people in Mustafabad helped Tahir Hussain while he was on the run. When the raids were conducted in Mustafabad to catch Tahir, he went to Zakir Nagar and stayed at a known acquaintance's house.

Now, the four people who helped Tahir are on the crime branch's radar. They will soon be called in for inquiries, sources said.

Tahir will be taken to his residence where the police had recovered stones and petrol bombs. The police are on the lookout for his brother, Shah Alam and others who were alleged to be with him on the day of riots.

He is not fully cooperating with the police in the investigation, sources said. Three FIRs have been filed against Tahir and he had been absconding for almost a week. He has been also accused of attempt to murder and of inciting the mob to indulge in violence and riots.

On March 5, Delhi's Karkardooma court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Tahir, observing that nobody had appeared from the accused side. Tahir, who is an accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during last week`s violence in north-east Delhi, was arrested following the rejection of his surrender application.

The communal violence, that sparked from protests over the amended Citizenship Act in northeast Delhi on February 24, has so far claimed lives of at least 53 people and left almost 300 injured, according to a PTI report.