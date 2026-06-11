Suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta launches sharp attack on Abhishek Banerjee, says ‘Yuvraj ka ab chakki peesne ka time aa gaya hai’

Suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Riju Dutta on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool leadership, comparing the current situation within the TMC to the Mahabharata and accusing party chief Mamata Banerjee of favouring her nephew and leader Abhishek Banerjee, at the expense of the organisation.

Dutta took aim at Abhishek Banerjee, saying, “Yuvraj ka ab chakki peesne ka time aa gaya hai”/ “the time has come for the ‘Yuvraj’ to face the consequences of his actions”, suggesting that legal troubles could soon catch up with the TMC leader.

Dutta also alleged that the party has suffered under Abhishek Banerjee’s influence, claiming that experienced leaders were sidelined, workers were demoralised, and a culture of unquestioning loyalty was encouraged.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Kalyan Banerjee stood by Mamata Banerjee for a long time. But Mamata Banerjee, acting like ‘Dhritarashtra’ with her eyes closed, pushed aside several senior leaders to promote someone who, in my view, was not even capable of becoming a councillor,” said Dutta.

Also Read: Exodus continues for Mamata's TMC: First Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, then Sushmita Dev and now another big exit

“For years, Abhishek Banerjee disrespected MPs and MLAs, treated spokespersons like me poorly, and failed to value party workers. He has damaged the very party that Mamata Banerjee built through years of struggle and hard work,” added former TMC leader.

He further claimed that the party’s image had been harmed by decisions driven by personal and financial interests.

“Abhishek Banerjee was responsible for driving leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Tapas Roy and Nisith Pramanik out of the party. One individual has weakened the organisation, tarnished its reputation and undermined its credibility,” he alleged.

On speculation about a possible merger between the TMC and Congress, Dutta argued that such a move would be difficult both legally and politically. Referring to provisions related to party mergers, he said a two-thirds majority would be required for any formal merger and claimed that the current leadership lacks the support needed to achieve that.

“The TMC cannot simply merge with Congress. Under the relevant Election Commission rules, a two-thirds majority is needed, and consent would be required from leaders across different levels of the party. A merger cannot happen just because Mamata Banerjee wants it. Questions would also arise about the party symbol and funds worth nearly Rs 1,200–1,300 crore,” Dutta said.

Also Read: Will TMC fallout force a Congress merger? Trinamool MP hints at closer ties

He added that while a formal merger appears unlikely, an electoral understanding between the TMC and Congress in West Bengal could still be possible if the Congress leadership is willing to engage with Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee.

(with ANI inputs)

