Manipur politics

Suspense over! BJP finalises N Biren Singh for Manipur Chief Minister

BJP has finalised the incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh's name for another term after much discussion and deliberations. N Biren Singh was elected as the party's legislative group leader today.

Suspense over! BJP finalises N Biren Singh for Manipur Chief Minister
BJP has finalised the incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh's name for another term.

BJP has finalised the incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh's name for another term after much discussion and deliberations. N Biren Singh was elected as the party's legislative group leader today. The meeting took place in state capital Imphal in presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The decision was announced by Nirmala Sitharaman who has been appointed as the central observer for the state. 
The two central ministers were accompanied by caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh and legislators Th Bishwajit and Y Khemchand, who had gone to New Delhi on Saturday. Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Manipur's titular king and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba and party national spokesperson Sambit Patra also arrived with them.

The BJP has returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in the state. 
 

