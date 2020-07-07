Suspense over Tamil Nadu Class 12 board result 2020 continues, check tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in

The suspense over the announcement of Tamil Nadu 12th board exam results 2020 continues on Tuesday (July 7) as the Tamil Nadu government is yet to make any final announcement over the release date of the result. Some media reports claimed that result might get declared on Tuesday but the state government is still to make any official announcement in this regard.

Once declared, the results will be available online on tnresults.nic.in website, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan had said that Class 12 answer sheet evaluation is almost complete and that the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 will be released in the first week of July.

Here's the process to check result online:

Step 1: Go to official Tamil Nadu results website – tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the marksheet will be displayed.

In 2019, Tamil Nadu Class 12th result was declared on April 19 and the exams were held from March 1 to March 19, 2019. Around 91.3 percent students had passed the exam in 2019.

It is to be noted that Tamil Nadu Class 2th result 2020 released online is provisional and the students will have need to collect the original marksheet from school. Tamil Nadu HSC result 2020 includes student’s basic details like name, roll number, marks obtained in the exam, grades, etc.