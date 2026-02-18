Suspicious object found on Srinagar-Baramulla highway safely disposed of by security forces

Security forces on Wednesday found a suspicious object along the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway Ring Road near Hajiwara Payeen in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Security forces immediately cordoned off the area, and necessary precautionary measures were taken.

#WATCH | Baramulla, J&K: A suspicious object was found and neutralised on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway at Mirgund Narbal early in the morning today. The police, 29 Rashtriya Rifles, and the Bomb Disposal Squad are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/LvrZzParSo — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A potential terrorist attack was foiled and neutralised with police, 29 Rashtriya Rifles, and the Bomb Disposal Squad responding at the scene.



This is a developing story; further details are awaited.



