NewsIndiaSuspicious object found on Srinagar-Baramulla highway safely disposed of by security forces
SRINAGAR-BARAMULLA HIGHWAY

Suspicious object found on Srinagar-Baramulla highway safely disposed of by security forces

Security forces found a suspicious object along the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway Ring Road near Hajiwara Payeen in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Suspicious object found on Srinagar-Baramulla highway safely disposed of by security forces(File Photo ANI)

Security forces on Wednesday found a suspicious object along the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway Ring Road near Hajiwara Payeen in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Security forces immediately cordoned off the area, and necessary precautionary measures were taken.

A potential terrorist attack was foiled and neutralised with police, 29 Rashtriya Rifles, and the Bomb Disposal Squad responding at the scene.

 


This is a developing story; further details are awaited.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

