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National Doctors’ Day: CM Adhikari vows to rebuild Bengal's healthcare sector

On National Doctors’ Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari criticised the previous Mamata Banerjee-led government, accusing it of neglecting and damaging the state's healthcare system.

Published: Jul 01, 2026, 03:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
National Doctors’ Day: CM Adhikari vows to rebuild Bengal's healthcare sector
Image Credit: IANS. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

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