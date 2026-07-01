On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress regime and accused it of totally ruining the healthcare system in the state.
Speaking at a function on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day at Bidhannagar Hospital on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Wednesday morning, the Chief Minister said that total devastation created in the previous regime is evident in every sphere of the administration, especially in the healthcare sector.
“In 1977 after taking over as the Chief Minister, late Jyoti Basu made an interesting observation about the second West Bengal Chief Minister, late Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, on whose birthday the National Doctors’ Day is celebrated. Basu said that every sphere of development that he intended to initiate then, was already initiated by Bidhan Chandra Roy before.
"And now after taking over as the Chief Minister, I can witness the devastation created by the previous Trinamool Congress in every sphere that I keep my hands on,” CM Adhikari claimed.
He also said that the healthcare system in the state was totally neglected during the previous Mamata Banerjee-led regime.
“Such a neglected medical system in Bengal was not desirable. But I have to move ahead in the midst of all this and ensure that the healthcare system in the state is free of political interference. The healthcare system cannot function within an ambience of nepotism and favouritism,” the Chief Minister said.
According to him, those having faith in God also believe that in every human being there is God and hence human service is service to God.
“Even Swami Vivekananda once advised us to render human service to serve God. So, we now have to improve the healthcare system in West Bengal and take it to a new height. In all the major hospitals in the other states the maximum patients are Bengalis from West Bengal. Why should this be the scene? Why should proper treatment facilities not be there in West Bengal?
"Unnecessary political interference had given the healthcare system in the state such a bad shape. This is undesirable when in talent the people of West Bengal can beat not only other Indian states but also some of the best developed countries in the world,” the Chief Minister said.
He also said that implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in West Bengal, which was not allowed by the previous regime, was the first step initiated by the new state government led by him to ensure a proper healthcare system in the state.
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