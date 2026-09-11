West Bengal Chief Minister and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari ate traditional fish bhog at Kolkata's Kalighat Temple during Kaushiki Amavasya, bringing fresh attention to the row over Dhirendra Shastri's call for Bengalis to avoid non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja. The BJP said CM Adhikari eating the fish bhog at Kolkata's Kalighat Temple reflected Bengal's long-established Shakta traditions and dietary customs.
A controversy had begun after Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri, widely known as Bageshwar Baba, called for meat and liquor shops in West Bengal to remain closed during Durga Puja. He also used the word "pakhandi", meaning hypocrite, while referring to Bengali Hindus who eat non-vegetarian food during the festival.
The remarks drew criticism because fish and meat are part of the diet of many Bengali Hindus. Non-vegetarian offerings are also associated with some Shakta religious practices in Bengal.
CM Adhikari visited Kalighat Temple on Kaushiki Amavasya, an important occasion for many Shakta devotees. Video from the visit showed him sitting on the floor and eating temple bhog. He said the meal included fish head, fried fish and basanti pulao.
Let the controversy end where it should.— Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) September 10, 2026
At Kalighat, CM @SuvenduWB takes part in Maa Kali’s traditional Fish Bhog — respecting Bengal’s faith, traditions and way of life.
Under his leadership, the BJP will always stand firmly for Bengal’s interests, Bengal’s traditions and… pic.twitter.com/aFgTw0gzsb
Kalighat's religious customs include offerings associated with Bengal's Shakta tradition. Fish and sacrificial goat meat have traditionally formed part of certain offerings connected with the worship of Goddess Kali. Practices, however, differ between temples, communities and individual devotees.
The BJP used Adhikari's visit to push back against claims that the party wants to impose vegetarian food practices associated with parts of northern India on Bengal.
BJP leaders rejected the idea that a religious preacher should determine what Bengalis eat.
According to media reports, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said, "Bageshwar Baba comes from another ‘dunia’. He has no right to decide what the people of Bengal will eat and what they will not eat. Bengalis will eat fish and meat. Swami Vivekananda spoke in favour of Bengalis consuming meat and fish. We have great respect for Bageshwar Baba, but Bengalis need not pay heed to this comment."
CM Adhikari said the Bageshwar Baba was entitled to express a personal opinion, and people were equally free to accept or reject it.
According to media reports, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "I am a Sanatani Hindu. On Mahashtami, when I worship Maa Durga, I consume sattvik food. During Kartik month also, I consume sattvik food. At the same time, I consume non-vegetarian food such as goat meat offered to Maa Kali. Today, the bhog offered at the temple had fish head, fried fish, and basanti pulao. I ate that."
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said CM Adhikari's participation in the traditional fish bhog showed respect for Bengal's religious customs.
In a post on X, Bhandari said, "Let the controversy end where it should. At Kalighat, CM @SuvenduWB takes part in Maa Kali’s traditional Fish Bhog — respecting Bengal’s faith, traditions and way of life. Under his leadership, the BJP will always stand firmly for Bengal’s interests, Bengal’s traditions and what is right for Bengal. Joy Ma!"
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