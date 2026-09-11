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  • /'Bengalis will eat fish': CM Suvendu eats fish bhog at Kalighat amid Bageshwar Baba's non-veg ban call, 'pakhandi' remark

'Bengalis will eat fish': CM Suvendu eats fish bhog at Kalighat amid Bageshwar Baba's non-veg ban call, 'pakhandi' remark

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari ate traditional fish bhog at Kolkata's Kalighat Temple amid a political row over Dhirendra Shastri's remarks on non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja. Read what BJP said.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
'Bengalis will eat fish': CM Suvendu eats fish bhog at Kalighat amid Bageshwar Baba's non-veg ban call, 'pakhandi' remark
Image Credit: X/@pradip103. BJP leader and West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari eats traditional fish bhog during a visit to Kolkata's Kalighat Temple.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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