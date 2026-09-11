According to media reports, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said, "Bageshwar Baba comes from another ‘dunia’. He has no right to decide what the people of Bengal will eat and what they will not eat. Bengalis will eat fish and meat. Swami Vivekananda spoke in favour of Bengalis consuming meat and fish. We have great respect for Bageshwar Baba, but Bengalis need not pay heed to this comment."