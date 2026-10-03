/'No fracture': Suvendu accuses Mamata of faking 2021 Nandigram injury, orders probe

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has reopened one of the most bitter episodes of the 2021 Assembly election, accusing former chief minister Mamata Banerjee of faking her Nandigram leg injury. He said a March 2021 medical report found no fracture or dislocation and promised a fresh inquiry after the current bypoll code ends on October 9 in Bengal.
Speaking at Nabanna on Saturday, CM Adhikari displayed what he described as a March 11, 2021, report from the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences and said it recorded "no evidence of fracture or dislocation." He said the CID would examine the episode after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted following the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls.
"Mamata Banerjee faked her leg injury during campaigning in Nandigram in 2021. We have the medical report which stated that there was no evidence of fracture or dislocation. We will initiate an investigation into the matter," CM Adhikari said.
He added, "Her false allegation insulted the people of Nandigram. I will come out with more details after the MCC is lifted after October 9… Today, I am saying this in support of my claims made yesterday."
#WATCH | Speaking on former CM Mamata Banerjee's injury during the Nandigaram election campaign in 2021, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari says, "In March 2021, Bangur Institute of Neurosciences shared a report stating that 'there was no evidence of dislocation'. The CID is… pic.twitter.com/HIAtPqUoaA— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2026
Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured on March 10, 2021, while campaigning in Birulia after filing her nomination from Nandigram. She initially said four or five people had pushed her against the open door of her vehicle. In a later hospital video, she said a crowd had pressed towards the car while she was greeting supporters.
Doctors at Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital said at the time that Mamata Banerjee had severe bony injuries to her left ankle and foot, along with injuries and pain involving her shoulder, forearm and neck. She was discharged on March 12 after treatment and later campaigned in a wheelchair.
The report cited by CM Adhikari now concerns the absence of a fracture or dislocation. Contemporary hospital statements recorded injuries, so the fresh inquiry will examine whether Mamata Banerjee's public account of the 2021 injury matched the medical material and other records from the case.
The Election Commission examined the incident during the 2021 campaign. Its observers, Ajay Nayak and Vivek Dube, found no evidence of a premeditated or planned attack and said the incident appeared to have happened accidentally. The Commission later acted against officials over security lapses, including Mamata Banerjee's security director and district officials.
The CID also took over the original 2021 case, which had been registered after a complaint by Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Sufiyan. The case was based on Mamata Banerjee's allegation that she had been deliberately targeted.
CM Adhikari said no further step would be announced until the bypoll process ends. Nandigram votes on October 6, and the result is due on October 9.
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