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  • /'No fracture': Suvendu accuses Mamata of faking 2021 Nandigram injury, orders probe

'No fracture': Suvendu accuses Mamata of faking 2021 Nandigram injury, orders probe

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari says Mamata Banerjee faked her 2021 Nandigram injury and cites a medical report as Bengal prepares a fresh inquiry after October 9.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
'No fracture': Suvendu accuses Mamata of faking 2021 Nandigram injury, orders probe
Image Credit: ANI. West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee.

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'No fracture': Suvendu accuses Mamata of faking 2021 Nandigram injury, orders probe
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