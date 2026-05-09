Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as West Bengal CM: Check full list of new BJP ministers
West Bengal CM oath ceremony: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has made history as West Bengal's ninth Chief Minister. Sworn in at the Brigade Parade Ground in the presence of PM Modi, Adhikari leads the state's first BJP government.
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West Bengal CM oath ceremony: In a landmark event for West Bengal’s political history, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari officially took the oath of office as the state’s ninth Chief Minister on Saturday. The ceremony, held at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground, marked a series of historic firsts: Adhikari is the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to assume the state's top executive post and the first Chief Minister to be sworn in at this legendary venue.
The new council of ministers
Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office to Adhikari and a select group of cabinet colleagues. While the Bengal Cabinet is expected to undergo expansion in the near future, five MLAs were inducted into the Council of Ministers during the inaugural ceremony:
- Dilip Ghosh
- Agnimitra Paul
- Ashok Kirtanya
- Kshudiram Tudu
- Nisith Pramanik
A high-profile assembly
The swearing-in was conducted under heavy security and attended by the top brass of the Union Government and several state leaders. Notable attendees included:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
State Chief Ministers: Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Madan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), and Rekha Gupta (Delhi).
The significance of the venue
The choice of the Brigade Parade Ground for the ceremony underscores the BJP’s intent to mark a definitive shift in the state's political "center of gravity." Historically a site for massive political mobilizations and international dignitaries, the Maidan served as the backdrop for the party to transform its campaign slogan of "Paribartan" into a formal ceremonial arrival.
ALSO READ | Brigade Parade Ground: Why the BJP chose legendary stage for its historic political arrival in Bengal
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