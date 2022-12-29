topStoriesenglish
MAMATA BANERJEE

Suvendu Adhikari raises 'Pakistani-Hindustani' slogan after Mamata Banerjee's govt cancels concert of Arjit Singh at Eco Park

Arijit Singh Concert: Suvendu Adhikari pulled up a seven-year-old tweet by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and wrote, "Music has no boundaries when Pakistani Ghulam Ali comes. But the case of Hindustani Arijit Singh is different."

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 03:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Arijit Singh's concert was supposed to be held at Eco Park on February 18.
  • State Minister Firhad Hakim said that there is a G20 program at Vishwabangla Convention Center at that time.
  • That concert could not be allowed at the same place.

Various opinions have been floating on social media since Wednesday regarding the cancellation of permission for Arijit Singh's concert at Ecopark. But on Thursday, the BJP started walking on the 'Hindustan-Pakistan' line. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari pulled up a seven-year-old tweet by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attack the state government for canceling Arijit's concert. In October 2015, Mamata tweeted about Ghulam Ali's concert in Kolkata. There she wrote, "music knows no boundaries. Music is the rhythm of the heart. Ghulam Aliji's concert will be held in Kolkata. We will make all the arrangements."

Suvendu wrote with a screenshot of that tweet, "Music has no boundaries when Pakistani Ghulam Ali comes. But the case of Hindustani Arijit Singh is different." Amit Malviya, head of BJP's IT cell, gave another argument. In his words, Arijit sang 'Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua' on stage at the Kolkata Film Festival. So his concert has been cancelled.

Arijit's concert was supposed to be held at Echo Park on February 18. State Minister Firhad Hakim said that there is a G20 program at Vishwabangla Convention Center at that time. That concert could not be allowed in the same place. Entrepreneurs are already looking for alternative locations. Looking for an open air concert spot that can hold 50,000 spectators.

According to a Trinamool leader, the G20 program will have international guests. Apart from that, the event is being held in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If someone makes 'Hindustan-Pakistan' without understanding the reality, it does not change the truth. He also said, "It is not like Arijit's concert was not allowed. It is not allowed in Eco Park. At that time, even a show by Salman Khan was not allowed. If someone consciously wants to spread hatred by saying the half-truth, then the culture-loving people of Bengal will answer them."

Mamata BanerjeeArijit Singheco parkArijit Singh concertSuvendu AdhikariBJP

