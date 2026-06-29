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  • /Suvendu Adhikari to make statement on UCC bill in West Bengal assembly today; several other key legislations set for introduction

Suvendu Adhikari to make statement on UCC bill in West Bengal assembly today; several other key legislations set for introduction

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya supported the implementation of the UCC, asserting that the law would be introduced in every state where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secures power.
 

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Suvendu Adhikari to make statement on UCC bill in West Bengal assembly today; several other key legislations set for introduction
Image Credit: IANS

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