/Suvendu Adhikari to make statement on UCC bill in West Bengal assembly today; several other key legislations set for introduction



This development follows significant political anticipation surrounding the introduction of the UCC in West Bengal, which was a key promise made by the BJP during the state elections.



West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya supported the implementation of the UCC, asserting that the law would be introduced in every state where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secures power.



Speaking to ANI, the state BJP president highlighted that the party has consistently advocated for the UCC since its inception in 1980.



"The BJP has no hidden agenda. Since the party was formed, it has been advocating for the UCC. Even when we had only two MPs, we talked about it, and now with 303, we are still talking about it. Wherever the BJP comes to power, the UCC will be implemented; however, the timeline and process will be decided by the West Bengal government. It is not just the BJP; many sections of society, including those from minority communities, want the UCC. There should be one law for one country; this is the demand of the people," Bhattacharya stated.



Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said, The UCC has been a key part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto... Our government is working in accordance with our manifesto. As for the issues of 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad' mentioned by Suvendu Adhikari, the Prime Minister has also expressed concern regarding demographic changes. In the future, a Demographic Commission will address this. If you look at the demographic changes occurring in many parts of the country, including Bengal, 'Land Jihad' and similar factors have played a significant role. Our government is moving forward in that very direction..."



These remarks followed Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's declaration that the UCC will be implemented in the state, mirroring the frameworks adopted in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Assam.



Speaking to the media, Adhikari noted that a committee has been constituted under the leadership of a retired judge, and the specific details of the UCC would be shared in the Assembly on Monday.



"The Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Bengal. We will follow a specific procedure, which we will outline in the Assembly. A committee has been formed under the leadership of a retired judge. The process will mirror the procedures followed in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Assam," he said.