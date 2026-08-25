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  • /Performance can't be judged in 100 days: CM Suvendu Adhikari makes major announcements at Zee 24 Ghanta Mega Conclave

Performance can't be judged in 100 days: CM Suvendu Adhikari makes major announcements at Zee 24 Ghanta Mega Conclave

Speaking at the Zee 24 Ghanta Mega Conclave, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced new industrial committees, slammed appeasement politics, and outlined six core goals for West Bengal's development.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 03:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
Performance can't be judged in 100 days: CM Suvendu Adhikari makes major announcements at Zee 24 Ghanta Mega Conclave
Image Credit: CM Suvendu Adhikari makes major announcements at Zee 24 Ghanta Mega Conclave.

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Performance can't be judged in 100 days: CM Suvendu Adhikari makes major announcements at Zee 24 Ghanta Mega Conclave
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