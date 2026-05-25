Suvendu's BIG action against illegal immigration: Bengal govt to create 'holding centres' for infiltrators

The West Bengal government has reportedly directed the establishment of "holding centres" across every district to keep individuals detained on suspicion of being Bangladeshis or Rohingyas. Under this protocol, suspects can be held in these designated facilities for up to 30 days. According to the state government, the centres will keep not only newly arrested suspects but also those who were previously caught and imprisoned, and those in the process of being sent out of the country.

Notably, curbing cross-border infiltration was among the 15 key electoral commitments featured in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto for the West Bengal polls.

Meanwhile, the Central government had already issued instructions to identify and send the infiltrators back.

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In a press conference, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari recently said that the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government did not follow the instructions of the Central government. After the BJP government came to power, the relevant law has been implemented in the state.

This time, individuals who are not included in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be identified immediately and arrested. They will be directly handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF).

The BSF will work to send them back to their respective countries.

West Bengal govt's directives

After Suvendu Adhikari's announcement, the state government has issued instructions in this regard.

The directive of the West Bengal government says that the process of sending back Bangladeshis or Rohingyas who have been caught illegally residing in this state is being started, for which holding centres will be set up in all districts across the state.

All these centres will be used to keep illegal infiltrators and foreign prisoners released from the jails of this state.

Instructions are being given to take necessary steps to set up the centres.

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Home Ministry on illegal infiltrators

On May 2, 2025, the Foreigners Division of the Union Home Ministry issued an eight-page guideline on Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

It also mentioned the creation of 'holding centres' to keep the infiltrators.

According to the guidelines, if law enforcement officials suspect that a person is not an Indian citizen, he/she can be arrested.

He/she can be detained in a 'holding centre' for 30 days. Within 30 days, the documents will be checked to verify whether he is an Indian citizen or not.

The final decision in this regard will be taken by the concerned District Magistrate or District Collector-level officer.

'Detect, delete and deport' policy

The West Bengal government has adopted a policy of 'detect, delete and deport' for illegal immigrants.

The Centre's guidelines have detailed instructions on how this process will be carried out.

The guidelines stated that in emergencies, after the investigation is completed, the Border Guard or Coast Guard can pick up the illegal immigrants from the 'holding centre'. They can be sent directly outside the country's borders.

The Centre has asked each state to form a special task force (STF) of police based on districts to identify illegal immigrants and send them back to their respective countries.

Those who are identified as infiltrators at the 'holding centre' will have their biometric information collected and uploaded on the Centre's portal after they will be handed over to the Border Guard. They will be 'blacklisted' in India.

BJP vs TMC on infiltration issue

Earlier, speaking ahead of the crucial state elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had sharply criticised the previous TMC government, accusing it of ignoring seven letters for the allotment of land to the BSF along the international border.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: Bengal government begins crackdown on Bangladeshi infiltrators; CM Suvendu Adhikari launches 'detect, delete, deport' action