SVAMITVA: PM Narendra Modi Distributes Over 65 Lakh Property Cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 65 lakh property cards to property owners under the SVAMITVA scheme, across ten states and two union territories.

BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda also attended the PM SVAMITVA Scheme Program in Ahmedabad.

JP Nadda emphasized the importance of empowering the common man under PM Modi's leadership. He highlighted that the government's focus has been on marginalized communities and key sections of society, including villages, the poor, Dalits, women, youth, and farmers.

"Before discussing the SVAMITVA plan, we should keep one thing in mind in a holistic approach under the leadership of PM Modi, the program of empowerment of the common man has been given great importance.

When we talk about empowerment, our focus has been on villages, the poor, the Dalits, the exploited, the afflicted, the deprived, the youth, women, farmers etc... All programmes have been planned to keep all these in mind. Under the leadership of Modi ji, work has been done keeping in mind the mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'," he said.

He further said "If we talk about the SVAMITVA scheme, more than 3 lakh villages have been covered using technology. Under this, today people of thousands of villages will be given property rights."

BJP President JP Nadda highlighted the government's efforts under PM Modi's leadership to uplift the poor. He stated that the initiative to provide 5 kg of free food grains to 80 crore people is a key step in ensuring food security.

"Under the leadership of Modi Ji, work is being done to provide 5 kg of free foodgrains to 80 crore people. Today, 25 crore people have come out of the poverty line."

Meanwhile, the SVAMITVA scheme was launched by the Prime Minister with a vision to enhance the economic progress of rural India by providing a 'Record of Rights' to households owning houses in inhabited areas in villages through the latest drone technology for surveying.

The SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) initiative is making significant strides in transforming rural India.

Under the initiative, the Government is providing accurate property ownership data, with clear ownership records in hand, thereby, land disputes have reduced.

The scheme has marked a milestone in India's rural empowerment and governance journey.

The scheme also helps facilitate the monetization of properties and enables institutional credit through bank loans; reducing property-related disputes; facilitating better assessment of properties and property tax in rural areas and enabling comprehensive village-level planning.

The scheme has reached full saturation in Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand and Haryana. Drone surveys have been completed in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh and also in several Union Territories.

The scheme was launched on April 24, 2020 (On National Panchayati Raj Day) by Prime Minister Modi, and aimed to provide a "Record of Rights" to property owners in rural Abadi areas using drone and GIS technology.