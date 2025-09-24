Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati: Know Net Worth, Assets And Properties Of Godman Accused Of Harassment

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Net Worth: Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswasti, alias Parth Sarthy, a self-styled godman from Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, once associated with the Sri Sringeri Math and the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, is now at the center of a major controversy after more than 15 women accused him of molestation.

Partha Sarathi, has been the director and caretaker of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj, Delhi, for the past 12 years. Questions have been raised about his sources of income. According to reports, Chaitanyananda used his influential position within the ashram and institute not only to gain financial benefits but also to cultivate his image as a religious leader.

Chaitanyananda's Net Worth

However, Chaitanyananda’s exact income figures have not been made public; his luxury Volvo car and use of a fake diplomatic license plate (39 UN 1) indicate that his income was not ordinary. Police seized the car from the institute's basement and a separate FIR was registered on August 25, 2025. Swami Chaitanyananda's ashram and Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management are located in the posh Vasant Kunj area of Delhi. The institute is affiliated with Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetha in Sringeri, Karnataka, and is approved by the AICTE.

The ashram and institute are located on the same campus, where Chaitanyananda served as both director and caretaker. His Volvo car, with a fake license plate, is now part of the investigation.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, originally from Odisha and earlier known as Swami Parthasarathy, had been residing in the ashram for the last 12 years.

Case Details

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-West Delhi, Aishwarya Singh, on Wednesday said that the Delhi Police is making every effort to nab Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who is absconding after cases were filed against him. The DCP said that the investigation in the case is still ongoing and the statements from the alleged victims are still being recorded.

"The investigation has been registered under the appropriate sections. Separate sections for forgery have been filed, and a separate section for sexual harassment has been filed. The complaint was received in August. An FIR was filed. The legal investigation into this matter is still ongoing," Aishwarya Singh told reporters.

The Police had said that during the enquiry, statements of 32 female students were recorded, out of which 17 alleged abusive language, obscene WhatsApp/SMS messages and unwanted physical contact by the accused. Victims further alleged that the ladies, who were serving as faculty/administrators, abetted and pressurised them to comply with the accused's demands.