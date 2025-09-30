Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Shows 'No Remorse'; Probe Reveals Photos With Air Hostesses

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, against whom a case of alleged sexual harassment has been registered, has not shown any remorse for the actions and is reportedly not cooperating with the police during questioning. Furthermore, police authorities have also revealed that screenshots of multiple display pictures (DPs) and several pictures with air hostesses were recovered from the accused's phone.

According to ANI, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday that the accused has been giving "evasive answers" during questioning in connection with the alleged sexual harassment case registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station in Delhi. Officials further stated that he only responds when confronted with evidence and questioned strictly.

The Delhi Police added that the accused is not cooperating during interrogation. He shows no remorse for his actions and is repeatedly lying.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati's Associates Detained

Two female associates of the arrested accused have been detained and are being confronted with him. These individuals had joined the questioning on Monday and were called again today, the Delhi Police said.

Pictures With Air Hostesses

ANI reported, citing police officials, that also said that they have discovered several chats with women on Chaitanyananda Saraswati's mobile phone. In the chats, he was allegedly trying to manipulate and lure them.

The police also said that screenshots of multiple display pictures (DPs) and several photographs with air hostesses were recovered from his phone.

Sexual Harassment Allegations

Earlier, Delhi Police registered a case of alleged sexual harassment against Chaitanyananda Saraswati, aka Partha Sarathy, based on a complaint filed at Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

According to the FIR, Chaitanyananda Saraswati has been accused of allegedly committing multiple acts of sexual harassment and misconduct. The complaint states that the Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, revoked the Powers of Attorney issued to him in 2008.

The FIR also mentioned allegations of lewd messages sent via WhatsApp and SMS, threats of withholding degrees and documents.

(with ANI inputs)