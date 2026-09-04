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Swatantra Bhardwaj podcast controversy: CJP demands arrest, Delhi Police rejects skull fracture claim

Swatantra Bhardwaj’s viral podcast sparked a CJP protest over the Jantar Mantar assault on Sanjay Kumar. Delhi Police rejected claims of a skull fracture and political interference.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Swatantra Bhardwaj podcast controversy: CJP demands arrest, Delhi Police rejects skull fracture claim
Image Credit: IANS. Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) stage protest outside Parliament Street Police Station.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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