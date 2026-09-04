/Swatantra Bhardwaj podcast controversy: CJP demands arrest, Delhi Police rejects skull fracture claim

"During our protest, Sanjay-ji, the father of our colleague Nishu, was attacked, and his head was split open. This incident happened openly. The situation in the national capital has now reached a point where goons openly admit to splitting Sanjay-ji's head open. It was clearly an attempt to kill him. He himself acknowledges that a case of attempted murder should be registered against him, yet the Delhi Police took no action against the individual, who enjoyed the protection of Kapil Mishra and BJP goons," he said.