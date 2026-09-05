Delhi authorities have remanded Swatantra Bhardwaj to one-day police custody following his arrest in connection with the physical assault of Sanjay Azad, the father of a 14-year-old CJP activist. The accused was presented before the concerned judicial officer at a special hearing hosted at the residential quarters within the Karkardooma Court complex.
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