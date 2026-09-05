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Swatantra Bhardwaj remanded to one-day police custody over assault on CJP activist's father

Swatantra Bhardwaj has been remanded to one-day police custody after being produced at a judge's residence at Delhi's Karkardooma Court following an assault on Sanjay Azad.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 02:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 02:20 PM IST
Swatantra Bhardwaj remanded to one-day police custody over assault on CJP activist's father
Image Credit: Swatantra Bhardwaj remanded to one-day police custody over assault on CJP activist's father.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Swatantra Bhardwaj remanded to one-day police custody over assault on CJP activist's father
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