Video: Swiggy Delivery Agent Gets Injured While Alighting From Moving Train

Swiggy Delivery Partner: A Swiggy delivery partner was injured after falling from a moving train while attempting to get off following a food delivery at a short-halt railway station, sparking renewed concerns over gig worker safety and delivery practices.

A video of the incident was posted on Instagram by user Bijay Anand. The footage shows the delivery partner losing balance and falling headfirst as he tries to jump down from the slowly moving train, with the impact landing on the front of his body. The visuals have unsettled many viewers online.

In his post, Anand described the incident as “extremely disturbing,” saying he witnessed the delivery partner fall badly while trying to alight from the train. He explained that the halt lasted only a minute or two and that the passenger was seated in a first AC coach with multiple doors. By the time the food was handed over, the train had already begun to move.

Anand said the delivery partner appeared to be under pressure as he had more orders to complete, while his bike and delivery bag were left outside the station. “In desperation, he tried to get down and fell badly. He could have died,” he wrote, calling the incident “not an accident, but a failure of safety and responsibility.”

Clarifying his intent, Anand said he was not seeking any personal compensation. “I don’t want anything from Swiggy for myself. I want the company to help that delivery partner,” he added.

He also suggested a preventive step, proposing that at short-halt stations, delivery partners should hand over food to train attendants or authorised staff instead of boarding trains. “One simple change can save lives,” he wrote, ending with a stark message: “No delivery is worth a human life.”

The video triggered widespread concern on social media, with several users highlighting the risks faced by delivery workers. One user called it a “serious safety issue” and said customers should be clearly told to collect orders from the platform or train door. Another urged the company to identify and support the delivery partner.

Responding to the viral post, Swiggy said it had reviewed the incident and confirmed that the delivery partner was safe, unharmed and did not face any action from authorities. Reiterating its stance, the company said safety was its top priority and that its rules strictly prohibit boarding or exiting moving trains.

Swiggy also said it has strengthened safety training to prevent similar incidents, ensuring delivery partners clearly understand protocols and remain protected. While the confirmation of the delivery partner’s safety brought relief, the incident has reignited a wider debate around short train halts, delivery pressures and the risks gig workers often face.

