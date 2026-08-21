/Swine flu cases rise amid humid weather; doctors advice caution, respiratory hygiene

Delhi-NCR and several other parts of the country are witnessing a rise in H1N1 (swine flu) cases and other respiratory infections amid humid and fluctuating weather conditions, health experts said.
Experts noted that monsoon conditions often contribute to a surge in seasonal infections, including influenza, and advised vulnerable groups to take necessary preventive measures.
Dr Neeraj Nischal, Professor of Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said common cold, influenza and other viral fevers accompanied by respiratory symptoms are frequently reported during this season.
"During this season, we typically see conditions like the common cold and influenza, which is commonly referred to as swine flu. Apart from that, various other viral fevers can cause respiratory symptoms, which are commonly seen during this time. The symptoms are quite similar, such as a cold, runny nose or cough. Additionally, fever and intense body aches or fatigue are common symptoms," he said.
Nischal said the risk of complications from influenza is higher among vulnerable groups, particularly the elderly, people with comorbidities, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma.
"Therefore, caution is advised. Vaccines are available to prevent influenza. While viral infections typically require only symptomatic treatment, there are others, such as waterborne diseases like typhoid, that are bacterial infections requiring diagnosis and specific antibiotics for recovery. Malaria, for instance, is caused by a parasite and requires specific medical treatment. It is crucial to distinguish between conditions requiring specific medication and those needing only symptomatic treatment," he said.
Dr Manohar KN, Lead Consultant in Internal Medicine and Diabetology at SPARSH Hospital, Hennur Road, Bengaluru, said the hospital has also recorded a rise in seasonal H1N1 cases.
"H1N1 (swine flu) has shown an increase in seasonal cases due to humid and variable weather conditions. In our OPDs, around five to six patients per day are reporting flu-related symptoms such as sudden high fever, coughing and body pains. Out of the daily reported cases, around two to three patients are admitted to our IPD department," he said.
He added that hospitalisation is generally required for vulnerable patients, including young children, elderly people and those with underlying health conditions who develop severe breathing difficulties due to respiratory infections.
"Milder cases are still treated on an outpatient basis with symptomatic medicines and a recommendation for self-isolation at home. In order to prevent further spread of the disease in the city, the general public is advised to maintain basic respiratory hygiene, use well-fitted masks in crowded places, refrain from self-medicating and visit a doctor when they develop flu symptoms. High-risk groups can take vaccines as a preventive measure," Dr Manohar said.
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