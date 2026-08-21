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Swine flu cases rise amid humid weather; doctors advice caution, respiratory hygiene

Delhi-NCR and other parts of India are seeing a seasonal rise in H1N1 and respiratory infections amid humid weather, with doctors urging vulnerable groups to take precautions, seek timely medical care and consider influenza vaccination.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 01:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
Swine flu cases rise amid humid weather; doctors advice caution, respiratory hygiene
Image Credit: ANI

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