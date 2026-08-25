/Swine flu, dengue cases spike in Noida, schools on alert; parents advised to keep sick children home

In view of the reported increase in cases of swine flu and dengue in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar, several schools across the district have stepped up precautionary measures to safeguard children against seasonal illnesses and minimise the possibility of infections spreading among students. School managements have issued advisories to parents, urging them to remain particularly attentive to the health of their children. Schools have also made it clear that children showing symptoms such as cold, cough, fever or flu should not be sent to school until they recover. Parents have been advised to ensure that children displaying early signs of illness stay at home and get adequate rest. They have also been asked to seek medical advice wherever required and avoid sending children to school simply to maintain regular attendance. As part of the preventive exercise, several schools are educating children about the importance of washing their hands regularly, maintaining cleanliness and following proper personal hygiene practices. Students are being reminded to keep their hands clean.