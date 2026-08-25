Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Swine flu, dengue cases spike in Noida, schools on alert; parents advised to keep sick children home

Swine flu, dengue cases spike in Noida, schools on alert; parents advised to keep sick children home

As part of the preventive exercise, several schools are educating children about the importance of washing their hands regularly, maintaining cleanliness and following proper personal hygiene practices. Students are being reminded to keep their hands clean. Children are also being advised against unnecessarily touching their eyes, nose and mouth, as schools continue to focus on hygiene and sanitation across their premises. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 04:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
Swine flu, dengue cases spike in Noida, schools on alert; parents advised to keep sick children home
Image Credit: (Image by Magnific)

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Swine flu, dengue cases spike in Noida, schools on alert; parents advised to keep sick children home
2
3
4
5