Switzerland-Like Cable Cars: India’s Longest Funicular Railway Functional In Thane

Thane gets India’s first Switzerland-like cable car, a funicular railway at Malanggad, also known as Haji Malang, near Kalyan in Thane district.

Now operational on the outskirts of India’s financial capital, this funicular railway reduces the two-hour uphill trek by Hindu and Muslim devotees to the Haji Malang dargah to a swift 7-10 minute ride.

The Switzerland-like cable car will boost tourism in the area. Malanggad in Thane district hosts a revered shrine drawing devotees from all faiths. The challenging two-hour ascent of nearly 2,600 steps through the Sahyadri mountains proved especially difficult for senior citizens, women, and children.

Construction of the funicular railway began in 2012, but the steep and uneven terrain across multiple stretches of Malanggad hill posed significant challenges near Kalyan, leading to prolonged delays. The inauguration faced an additional one-year postponement due to unresolved safety clearances and technical approvals. The project was finally launched by MLAs Sulabha Ganpat Gaikwad and Kisan Kathore on January 18, 2026.

MLA Sulabha Ganpat Gaikwad shared the milestone through her X account, accompanied by a video. A funicular railway is a cable-driven transport system designed for steep inclines, where two counterbalanced cars connected by a cable move in opposite directions on rails. Thane’s 1.2-km funicular at Malanggad, India’s longest, replaces the tiring two-hour, 2,600-step trek with a 7-10 minute ride, aiding devotees to the interfaith shrine.

The local economy will thrive as increased visitors support guest houses, eateries, and transport services around Kalyan.















