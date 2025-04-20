Advertisement
WAQF ACT

SY Quraishi Was 'Muslim Commissioner': After CJI, BJP's Nishikant Dubey Targets Former CEC Over Waqf Act

BJP MP Dubey's religious barb at the former CEC came a day after his vitriolic attack on the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, blaming him for "religious wars" in India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2025, 11:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A day after causing an uproar with his remarks against the Chief Justice of India, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday got into a war of words and fired a salvo at S Y Quraishi, saying he was not an election commissioner but a "Muslim commissioner".

Dubey’s remarks came after Quraishi criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Act, dubbing it a "sinister and evil plan of the government to grab Muslim lands". Quraishi is a former Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Dubey's religious barb at the former CEC came a day after his vitriolic attack on the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, blaming him for "religious wars" in India, forced the BJP to reject his criticism and distance itself from the controversial remarks.

Quraishi had alleged on X on April 17, "Wakf Act is undoubtedly a blatantly sinister evil plan of the govt to grab Muslim lands. I'm sure SC will call it out. Misinformation by the mischievous propaganda machine has done its job well."

The BJP MP responded to the former ECI chief’s remarks in a post on X, claiming that the maximum number of Bangladeshi infiltrators were made voters in Santhal Pargana in Jharkhand during his tenure as the poll body chief.

"You were not an election commissioner, you were a Muslim commissioner. The maximum number of Bangladeshi infiltrators were made voters in Santhal Pargana in Jharkhand during your tenure,” Dubey said on Sunday. "Prophet Muhammad's Islam came to India in 712. This land (Waqf) before that belonged to Hindus or tribals, Jains or Buddhists associated with that faith," he added.

The BJP leader said that his village, Vikramshila, was burnt down by Bakhtiyar Khilji in 1189 and that the Vikramshila University gave the world its "first vice chancellor" in Atish Dipankar. "Unite this country, read history. Pakistan was created by dividing it. There will be no partition now," he further stated. Dubey is a fourth-term Lok Sabha MP from Godda in Jharkhand. Quraishi served as India's 17th Chief Election Commissioner from July 30, 2010, to June 10, 2012.

