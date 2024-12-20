Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the FIR filed against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shows government desperation and claimed that the BJP is engaging in distractions because they know that the country will not tolerate its "disrespect" towards B R Ambedkar.

Reacting to the FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi said that the BJP government has become so desperate that they are lodging false FIRs. "This is a symbol of government's desperation. They have become so desperate that they are lodging false FIRs. Rahul ji can never push anyone, I am his sister I know him, he can never do such a thing," Priyanka said.

"Frankly, the country knows this too. The country is watching how desperate they are that they are lodging baseless FIRs...These are all distractions," she added.

#WATCH | Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "This Government is scared. This Government is scared to have a discussion on Adani matter. It is scared of having any discussion. They know that their true sentiments for Ambedkar ji have come out. So, they are now scared of the… pic.twitter.com/SU9LR6xUss December 20, 2024

The Congress General Secretary stated that the BJP is afraid of the Opposition raising the issue of Ambedkar, as its true stance on him has been exposed, referring to Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha.

Priyanka said, "This Government is scared. This Government is scared to discuss the Adani matter. It is scared of having any discussion. They know that their true sentiments for Ambedkar ji have come out. So, they are now scared of the Opposition because we are raising this issue."

She also said that the issue of Ambedkar's insult is closely tied to the national interest.

"National interest is related to this matter. Our Constitution has been given by Ambedkar ji, people of this country and our freedom struggle. Such insult to him will not be tolerated by India," she added.

On Thursday, police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, hours after the BJP filed a complaint, accusing him of physical assault and incitement during a scuffle in Parliament premises.