'Symbol Of Triumph Of Good Over Evil': PM Modi Extends Vijayadashami Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, expressing hope that the festival inspires people to move forward with courage, wisdom, and devotion.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, marks the conclusion of Shardiya Navaratri and is celebrated on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil.

In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi stated, "Vijayadashami is a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth. My wish is that on this sacred occasion, everyone receives the inspiration to continuously progress on the path of courage, wisdom, and devotion."

Extending his greetings to citizens across the country, he added, "My warmest greetings of Vijayadashami to my family members across the country."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also shared his wishes via X, calling the festival a symbol of eternal values and righteousness, "Heartfelt congratulations to all devotees and the people of the state on the great festival of Vijayadashami, the sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth, the righteous path, values, good conduct, and eternal principles!"

He continued, "May every heart be illuminated by the light of righteousness and truth through the grace of Lord Shri Ram."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also posted her greetings, highlighting the deeper message carried by the occasion, "This sacred day of Dussehra reminds us that in life, adherence to truth, righteousness, and eternal values is the true victory. This festival inspires all of us to walk the path of dharma, duty, and humanity."

She further added, "May Lord Shri Ram's blessings bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to every home. Heartfelt congratulations on Vijayadashami to all fellow countrymen and the people of Delhi."

The term 'Vijayadashami' combines 'vijaya', meaning victory, and 'dashami', referring to the tenth day, symbolising the victory of righteousness over evil.

(With Inputs from IANS)