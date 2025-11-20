Symbols Of Power, Pride And Tradition: Meet Viraat And The Legendary Horses Guarding The President Of India

New Delhi: Viraat, the 25-year-old senior-most horse of the Indian Army, has officially retired from active service and found a permanent home with the President's Bodyguard (PBG). Known for his grace and discipline, the horse served as the mount of the PBG Commandant and participated in 13 Republic Day parades, earning accolades for his exemplary service.

“Viraat is a 25-year-old horse, the seniormost horse of the Indian Army. The horse has more than 13 Republic Day parades under his belt. He is an award-winner of the Chief of Army Staff's Commendation Card. The horse retired in 2022...Today, he has been formally adopted by the President's Bodyguard,” said Colonel Amit Berwal, commandant of the PBG.

Horses in the PBG typically retire between 18 and 22 years of age. After retirement, they are relocated to an Army Remount and Veterinary Corps Depot to live out their years in peace.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Some horses, like Viraat, are commemorated for their unique contributions. Viraat received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Commendation Card in 2022 and was personally patted by both the president and the prime minister during the Republic Day parade that year. Now, under the care of the PBG, the horse continues to be a symbol of honour and dedication.

The PBG boasts other remarkable horses, including Glorious, Arjun, Vikrant and Absolute. These horses are far more than ceremonial mounts. Each one embodies India’s rich cavalry heritage. Their discipline, elegance and loyalty reflect the Regiment’s values. Every stride along Kartavya Path and every ceremonial pause in front of Rashtrapati Bhavan honors centuries of military tradition and the enduring bond between trooper and steed.

Colonel Berwal emphasised the meticulous care these horses receive. “We do conditioning of these horses, their weight should not be more than 500-550 kg, they should be fit athletes,” he explained.

Speaking about the young horse Glorious, he added, “An unknown rider can think him threatening, but he is a playful horse. He is a young horse we provide training to them like training is given to the athletes.”

PBG horses follow a rigorous daily routine. Early morning grooming is followed by exercise in riding arenas to maintain fitness and readiness. Their diet is carefully balanced, combining grains, concentrates and green fodder tailored to each horse’s metabolism, temperament and workload. Mid-day rest is complemented by an evening grooming session to ensure both physical and mental well-being.

The President's Bodyguard is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army. It carries a dual mandate: operational capability in wartime and ceremonial service as the Household Cavalry to the President of India during peacetime.

Both troopers and their horses are renowned for their discipline, precision and impeccable appearance. The horses exemplify composure, strength and loyalty, mirroring the ethos upheld by their riders.

“We are the President's Bodyguard. We have a mandatory dual role, which is to undertake operations in war under a parachute formation and during peacetime, we are the bodyguard to the President,” said Colonel Berwal.

The selection and preparation of horses for ceremonial duties is a meticulous process. “At this stage, we are in the process of identifying horses for the 26th January rehearsals, thereafter the Beating Retreat and opening of the Parliament. We undertake a 40-45-day rehearsal and practice period from mid-December onward. The horses must be fit in terms of their health, gait and temperament,” he explained.

Through generations, the horses of the PBG have become living symbols of India’s military tradition. Their strength, elegance and loyalty serve as a bridge between history and modern ceremonial precision, reminding all who see them of the pride and dedication embedded in every step they take along the avenues of the nation’s capital.