Syria Crisis: MEA Issues Advisory, Urges Indian Nationals To Leave At Earliest

In the wake of the violent escalation in Syria, India has cautioned its nationals against travelling to the country. The Ministry of External Affairs also issued a helpline number for those seeking assistance.

"In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification. Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number +963 993385973 (also on WhatsApp) and email ID hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in for updates," said the MEA.

The Ministry further advised people to leave by the earliest available commercial flights, and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum.

Earlier, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has taken note of the situation in Syria and South Korea, and the Indian missions in both nations are keeping a close watch on the situations, keeping in mind the safety of Indian nationals there. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that there are around 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 working in various UN organizations.

The violent offensive by Syrian rebels has reawakened a civil war that had been largely dormant for years, according to CNN. Notably, since 2020, front lines have largely remained unchanged, with rebel groups confined mainly to a small part of Idlib province. Hundreds of people appear to have fled the central Syrian city of Homs overnight into Friday, as anti-regime rebels push further south on the road to the capital Damascus, CNN reported.