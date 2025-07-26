System Failed Her: Tejashwi Yadav Criticises Nitish-led Bihar Govt Over Horrific Ambulance Rape Case

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has strongly criticized the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government after a shocking gang rape case came to light in Gaya. A young woman, who had fainted during a Home Guard recruitment physical exam, was reportedly raped in an ambulance while being taken to the hospital.

According to reports, the incident happened at the BMP-3 campus where the victim collapsed and was being transported to Magadh Medical College Hospital in a government-arranged ambulance. During the ride, she was allegedly raped while unconscious by the ambulance driver and a technician. The girl later told police that three to four people were inside the vehicle at the time.

So far, the police have arrested two suspects the driver and the technician. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by Gaya SSP Anand Kumar, and CCTV footage is being reviewed. Police raids are ongoing to catch the remaining suspects.

Tejashwi Yadav took to social media to express his anger, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioning the law and order in Bihar.

“Is this demon rule or jungle raj? In this ‘double-engine’ government, crimes against women are happening every day, but no minister or deputy CM says a word,” Yadav posted.

He also slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputies for staying silent, calling it “criminal” and a sign of complete failure of the administration.

The incident has caused widespread outrage and raised concerns over women’s safety in Bihar, especially with state elections around the corner.