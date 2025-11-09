Advertisement
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL

‘Systems Must Align With Global Benchmarks’: Air Traffic Controllers Flagged Issues Months Before Delhi Airport Glitch

A major system crash at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) this week drew a significant development, as a few months back, the Air Traffic Controllers’ (India) warned authorities about “performance degradation” in the country’s automation systems, pointing to frequent slowdowns and data processing lags at key airports such as Delhi and Mumbai.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 06:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Systems Must Align With Global Benchmarks’: Air Traffic Controllers Flagged Issues Months Before Delhi Airport GlitchImage: ANI

The ATC Guild of India stated that air traffic controllers at Delhi airport had alerted the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in July about the ongoing technical issues and the urgent need for system upgrades.

The ATC Guild of India stated that air traffic controllers at Delhi airport had alerted the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in July about the ongoing technical issues and the urgent need for system upgrades.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Reviews On-Ground Situation

“India’s systems must align with global benchmarks such as Eurocontrol and the FAA, which emphasise predictive tools, AI-enabled conflict detection, and real-time data sharing,” the Guild had written in a communication sent to the government and aviation authorities in July 2025, accoding to India Today reports.

On Saturday, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu also visited the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower at Delhi Airport to review operations after the technical glitch in the ATC messaging system.

The Minister directed officials to conduct a detailed root-cause analysis and enhance system redundancy to make the ATC network more resilient for the future.

"Over the past two days, teams from AAI, ANS, and ECIL worked tirelessly to identify and resolve the issue while ensuring passenger safety through manual coordination. As systems are fully restored now, I have further directed officials to conduct a detailed root-cause analysis and enhance system redundancy to make our ATC network more resilient for the future, " Kinjarapu said in a post on X.

A technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) messaging system at Delhi Airport occurred on Friday afternoon. The issue, which continued into Saturday morning, led to delays and cancellations of 46 flights.

