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T-90MS: Putin’s big offer to India, Russia proposes joint production of its deadliest tank

The T-90MS is the export version of Russia’s latest T-90M tank family, which has been designed and manufactured by Uralvagonzavod, a part of the Rostec defence group.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 06:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
T-90MS: Putin’s big offer to India, Russia proposes joint production of its deadliest tank
Image Credit: (Photo: army-technology.com)

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