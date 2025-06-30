T Raja Singh Resigns As BJP MLA, Cites Leadership Concerns In Telangana Unit

New Delhi: BJP MLA T. Raja Singh has tendered his resignation from primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, citing concerns over the appointment of Ramchander Rao as the new Telangana BJP state president. In a strongly worded letter addressed to Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Singh expressed the discontent of “lakhs of Karyakartas, leaders, and voters” who he believes are being ignored as the party prepares for its first opportunity to form a government in the state.

Singh, elected thrice consecutively from Goshamahal, stated that his decision was motivated not by personal ambition but by the collective pain and frustration of grassroots workers who feel "sidelined and unheard", a sentiment he claims is being driven by individuals with “personal interests” clouding the central leadership's judgment.

“At a time when BJP stands at the threshold of forming its first government in Telangana, such a choice raises serious doubts about the direction we are heading,” Singh wrote, warning that the party risks “avoidable setbacks” by overlooking seasoned local leaders.

Over media reports of the possibility of party leader Ramchander Rao being appointed as Telangana BJP chief, BJP MLA T. Raja Singh resigns from the party's primary membership, citing shock and disappointment pic.twitter.com/m8qLJLjdOO — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2025

N Ramchander Rao, a seasoned criminal lawyer and veteran leader of the Telangana BJP, is well-known for his long-term commitment to the party. A trusted associate of the late Arun Jaitley, Rao has also held the position of member of the Bar Council of India.

According to an India Today report, the party sources said that the BJP leadership reached out to Ramchander Rao on Sunday evening, first with a call from organisation secretary Chandrasekhar to confirm how many years he had been with the party. This was followed by another call asking him to file his nomination for the state president post on Monday. The leadership ensured he was the sole contender.

T Raja observed that the Telangana BJP possessed capable senior MLAs and MPs with strong credibility and local connections, yet these were overlooked. Instead, he accused some centralized figures of influencing decisions behind closed doors.

In his letter, Singh requested Kishan Reddy to inform the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly that he was no longer a BJP member. Despite resigning from the party, he reaffirmed his commitment to the ideology of Hindutva and pledged to continue supporting the Hindu community in Goshamahal.

“While I may be stepping away from the party, I remain fully committed to the ideology of Hindutva and the service of our Dharma and the people of Gosharmahal,” he said.

Calling it a difficult but necessary decision, he said, “The silence of many should not be mistaken for agreement. I speak not just for myself, but for countless karyakartas and voters who today feel let down.”

Singh also appealed directly to the BJP's national leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J.P. Nadda, Amit Shah, and B.L. Santhosh—urging them to reconsider the appointment for the state leadership.

Raja Singh signed off the letter with “Jai Hind. Jai Shri Ram.”

Singh’s resignation adds momentum to growing criticism over top-down decisions within party ranks in Telangana. With the BJP aiming to significantly expand its presence in the state legislature, discontent from senior MLAs may impact its electoral calculus.

Party officials have not yet issued a public response. It remains to be seen whether Singh’s resignation prompts further internal discussion or sparks similar moves among other disillusioned members.