Türkiye’s smart bomb flies 100 km and hits deep underground – should India be worried about what’s coming next?

New Delhi/Ankara: Türkiye is moving ahead with a rapid expansion in advanced weapons development, introducing new systems. Among the latest developments is a new indigenous smart bomb called Tolun, which is now reported to be entering mass production. The system has been developed by Turkish defence company ASELSAN and is being described as a precision strike solution for modern combat needs.

What Tolun brings to the table

It is a long-range precision glide munition. In simple terms, it is a smart bomb that does not drop straight down after release. It glides through the air towards its target after being launched from an aircraft or drone. During its flight, it can adjust its path, which helps in improving accuracy over long distances.

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This glide feature gives it an edge compared to traditional gravity-based bombs, which follow a fixed downward path. With Tolun, the launch platform can operate from a safer distance while still engaging targets deep inside contested zones.

Targeting hardened underground targets

One of the primary roles of Tolun is its ability to engage hardened and fortified targets. These include underground command centres, missile storage sites and protected military facilities built under layers of concrete or earth.

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Such structures have become more common in recent military confrontations. Military forces across regions, including West Asia and Eastern Europe, have moved critical assets underground to protect them from airstrikes and surveillance. In this environment, bunker buster weapons have become more relevant.

Unlike regular explosives that detonate on impact or at the surface, bunker buster munitions are built to first penetrate reinforced layers before exploding inside. This makes them more effective against buried or heavily protected targets.

Range and launch flexibility

Reports suggest that Tolun can strike targets at distances beyond 100 km when deployed from platforms like F-16 fighter jets or Bayraktar TB2 drones. This range allows the launching aircraft to operate outside heavily defended airspace.

This kind of stand-off capability is becoming more common in modern warfare. Air forces now prefer to engage targets from safer distances rather than entering dense air defence zones. It reduces exposure to enemy radar and missile systems while allowing precise strikes.

A broader change in modern warfare

The development of systems like Tolun fits into a larger transformation in how wars are being fought today. Across different war zones such as Ukraine, Gaza and Iran, there has been a growing reliance on underground facilities for military protection. At the same time, surveillance and air defence systems have also improved, pushing militaries to adapt their attack methods.

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This combination has increased the demand for precision-guided and bunker-busting weapons. They allow armed forces to reach hidden or fortified targets without needing large-scale conventional bombardments.

Türkiye has built a strong position in the world drone market, with its Bayraktar series being exported to several countries, including Pakistan. With systems such as Tolun, the country appears to be expanding beyond drones into a broader strike ecosystem that combines surveillance, delivery platforms and precision munitions.

Strategic direction and concerns

The move suggests that Türkiye is not limiting itself to being only a drone supplier. It is working toward building a full suite of modern strike capabilities that can be used across different combat scenarios.

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As such technologies proliferate, they also raise important questions for other militaries about their preparedness. In India’s case, advanced precision weapons and bunker-busting capabilities have featured in defence planning in recent years, as regional security challenges continue to evolve.