PM Modi In Adampur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Indian Air Force's Adampur air base in Punjab, debunking Pakistan's claim that they destroyed the airbase and hit the S-400 system positioned there. PM Modi also addressed the air force personnel there and made a veiled attack on Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism. The Prime Minister said that the patrons of terrorism now know the consequences of daring India. PM Modi also hailed the armed forces for successful Operation Sindoor.

"Aatank ke aakao ko samajh aa gaya hai ki Bharat ki ore nazar uthane ka ek hi anjaam hoga- tabaahi aur mahavinaash (the masters of terrorism now know that what will be the consequences of threatening India, it will be destruction)...You attacked them from the front and killed them. You destroyed all the big bases of terrorism. 9 terrorist hideouts were destroyed. More than 100 terrorists died..." said PM Modi.

Praising the Indian armed forces for decimating Pakistani propaganda, PM Modi said that the Indian Air Force has now become an expert in dodging the enemy not just with weapons, but also with data and drones."