NIA Produces Tahawwur Rana Before Delhi Court After Formally Arresting 26/11 Mumbai Attack Accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today produced Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 2008 case, following his extradition from the United States. Rana landed in Delhi this evening following which he was arrested formally by the NIA. According to reports, Rana has been provided with a lawyer from the Government side as he did not have one. The NIA is seeking his custody in connection with a case filed in 2009 following an investigation into the Mumbai terror attack case.

Rana was escorted to Delhi by teams of NIA and National Security Guard (NSG), comprising senior officials, on a special plane from Los Angeles, the statement said. Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley @ Daood Gilani and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI), along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

The NIA investigation team at the airport arrested Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin living primarily in Chicago (US), soon after he emerged from the airplane, after completing all the necessary legal formalities, it said.

The agency also shared a picture of Rana in the custody of its officers after his extradition.

The NIA secured Rana's extradition following years of sustained and concerted efforts and after the terror mastermind's last-ditch efforts to get a stay on his extradition from the US failed, said the statement issued by the anti-terror agency.

Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated by the NIA under the India-US Extradition Treaty.

Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

A total of 166 people were killed and more than 238 injured in the deadly attacks. (With agency inputs)