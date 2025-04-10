Tahawwur Rana Extradition: Security Beefed Up Near NIA HQ As 26/11 Mumbai Attack Accused Heads To India

Tahawwur Rana Extradition: Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was extradited from the United States to India on Thursday afternoon after a lengthy legal battle. Rana is being brought to India after his final attempt to avoid extradition failed when the US Supreme Court rejected his appeal. Here are the key updates:

- Tahawwur Rana was handed over to Indian authorities in Los Angeles after the US Supreme Court rejected his appeal.

- Ahead of the arrival of Tahawwur Rana, Security arrangements have been boosted at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters and Patiala House Court in the national capital.

- Reacting to the extradition of terror accused Tahawwur Rana, Union Minister Piyush Goyal hits out at the Congress for "not doing anything" to punish those involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which killed approx 166 people.

- Tahawwur Rana is likely to be lodged in a high-security ward in Tihar jail here when he reaches India, prison sources told news agency PTI.